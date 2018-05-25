Plans for SA Express passengers

Following the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) decision to temporarily suspend SA Express’ operations, contingency plans and a variety of avenues of assistance have been put in place to accommodate passengers affected by this grounding, the airline has announced.
Passengers with SA Express tickets, who are booked on certain routes would be accommodated on their strategic partners’ flights including SAA, Mango Airlines, and SA Airlink, or on alternative carriers, where possible.
The airline urges passengers whose flights have been re-accommodated to proceed to check-in counters at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure to ensure a smooth re-accommodation.
“SAA, Mango and Airlink also have designated counters to assist SA Express passengers with their travel arrangements,” SA Express said in a statement.
“However, certain routes have been cancelled for the foreseeable near future and any passengers with these bookings, need to contact our call centre on 0800 214 774 and +27 11 978 6699 in order to arrange their refunds. Kindly note that ticket refunds will take approximately 21 days, but we will be working through your refunds as effectively and as efficiently as possible.”
Passengers are encouraged to appraoch SA Express counters for information about contingency plans, or alternatively to contact customer services for clarification.
“We urge customers to be patient as we are experiencing high call volumes at the moment,” the airline said. “South African Express Airways sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused by the suspension of the airline’s services, and is doing everything in its power to manage the situation as efficiently as possible.”
The next flight schedule update would be provided as soon as it was finalised.
|SA Express Relief Schedule 26th May 2018
|Date
|Code
|Flight
|Departing
|Departing
|Arriving
|Arriving
|Number
|Time
|Station
|Station
|Time
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Bloemfontein (BFN)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8401
|12:40
|JNB
|BFN
|13:45
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8402
|14:30
|BFN
|JNB
|15:35
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8403
|16:15
|JNB
|BFN
|17:20
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8404
|17:50
|BFN
|JNB
|18:50
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Kimberly (KIM)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8421
|15:05
|JNB
|KIM
|16:05
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8422
|16:40
|KIM
|JNB
|17:40
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Richards Bay (RCB)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8443
|8:00
|JNB
|RCB
|9:15
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8444
|9:35
|RCB
|JNB
|10:50
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Gaborone (GBE)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8456
|9:15
|JNB
|GBE
|10:15
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8457
|10:45
|GBE
|JNB
|11:45
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8454
|15:35
|JNB
|GBE
|16:35
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8455
|17:05
|GBE
|JNB
|18:05
|Cape Town (CPT) – Hoedspruit (HDS)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8657
|8:50
|CPT
|HDS
|11:20
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8658
|14:55
|HDS
|CPT
|17:45
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8859
|13:30
|JNB
|HDS
|14:20
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|8860
|11:50
|HDS
|JNB
|12:50
|Johannesburg (JNB) – George (GRJ)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|2821
|11:50
|JNB
|GRJ
|13:45
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|2826
|14:20
|GRJ
|JNB
|16:00
|Johannesburg (JNB) – East London (ELS)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|471
|10:10
|JNB
|ELS
|11:35
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|476
|12:05
|ELS
|JNB
|13:30
|SA Express Relief Schedule 27th May 2018
|Date
|Code
|Flight
|Departing
|Departing
|Arriving
|Arriving
|Number
|Time
|Station
|Station
|Time
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Bloemfontein (BFN)
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8401
|15:00
|JNB
|BFN
|16:00
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8402
|16:25
|BFN
|JNB
|17:25
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8403
|16:15
|JNB
|BFN
|17:20
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8404
|17:50
|BFN
|JNB
|18:50
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Kimberly (KIM)
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8421
|11:30
|JNB
|KIM
|12:30
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8422
|12:55
|KIM
|JNB
|13:55
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Richards Bay (RCB)
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8443
|15:00
|JNB
|RCB
|16:15
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8444
|16:55
|RCB
|JNB
|17:50
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Gaborone (GBE)
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8452
|9:40
|JNB
|GBE
|10:40
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8453
|11:10
|GBE
|JNB
|12:10
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8456
|14:30
|JNB
|GBE
|15:30
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8457
|16:00
|GBE
|JNB
|17:00
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8454
|15:35
|JNB
|GBE
|16:35
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8455
|17:05
|GBE
|JNB
|18:05
|Cape Town (CPT) – Hoedspruit (HDS)
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8657
|8:50
|CPT
|HDS
|11:20
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8658
|14:55
|HDS
|CPT
|17:45
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8859
|13:30
|JNB
|HDS
|14:20
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|8860
|11:50
|HDS
|JNB
|12:50
|Johannesburg (JNB) – George (GRJ)
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|2821
|11:50
|JNB
|GRJ
|13:45
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|2826
|14:20
|GRJ
|JNB
|16:00
|Johannesburg (JNB) – East London (ELS)
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|471
|10:10
|JNB
|ELS
|11:35
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|476
|12:05
|ELS
|JNB
|13:30
|Cape Town (CPT) – Bloemfontein (BFN)
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|2069
|12:30
|CPT
|BFN
|14:00
|Saturday, May 26, 2018
|SA
|2070
|14:45
|BFN
|CPT
|16:25
|Johannesburg (JNB) – Lubumbashi (FBM)*awaiting regulatory approval
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|3094
|6:00
|JNB
|FBM
|8:20
|Sunday, May 27, 2018
|SA
|3095
|9:00
|FBM
|JNB
|11:20
The following flights have been cancelled for the weekend (Saturday and Sunday):
- Johannesburg – Sun City
- Johannesburg – Mmabatho
- Cape Town – Sun City
- Cape Town – East London
- Cape Town – Walvis Bay