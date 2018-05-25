Plans for SA Express passengers

Following the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) decision to temporarily suspend SA Express’ operations, contingency plans and a variety of avenues of assistance have been put in place to accommodate passengers affected by this grounding, the airline has announced.

Passengers with SA Express tickets, who are booked on certain routes would be accommodated on their strategic partners’ flights including SAA, Mango Airlines, and SA Airlink, or on alternative carriers, where possible.

The airline urges passengers whose flights have been re-accommodated to proceed to check-in counters at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure to ensure a smooth re-accommodation.

“SAA, Mango and Airlink also have designated counters to assist SA Express passengers with their travel arrangements,” SA Express said in a statement.

“However, certain routes have been cancelled for the foreseeable near future and any passengers with these bookings, need to contact our call centre on 0800 214 774 and +27 11 978 6699 in order to arrange their refunds. Kindly note that ticket refunds will take approximately 21 days, but we will be working through your refunds as effectively and as efficiently as possible.”

Passengers are encouraged to appraoch SA Express counters for information about contingency plans, or alternatively to contact customer services for clarification.

“We urge customers to be patient as we are experiencing high call volumes at the moment,” the airline said. “South African Express Airways sincerely apologises to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused by the suspension of the airline’s services, and is doing everything in its power to manage the situation as efficiently as possible.”

The next flight schedule update would be provided as soon as it was finalised.

SA Express Relief Schedule 26th May 2018 Date Code Flight Departing Departing Arriving Arriving Number Time Station Station Time Johannesburg (JNB) – Bloemfontein (BFN) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8401 12:40 JNB BFN 13:45 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8402 14:30 BFN JNB 15:35 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8403 16:15 JNB BFN 17:20 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8404 17:50 BFN JNB 18:50 Johannesburg (JNB) – Kimberly (KIM) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8421 15:05 JNB KIM 16:05 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8422 16:40 KIM JNB 17:40 Johannesburg (JNB) – Richards Bay (RCB) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8443 8:00 JNB RCB 9:15 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8444 9:35 RCB JNB 10:50 Johannesburg (JNB) – Gaborone (GBE) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8456 9:15 JNB GBE 10:15 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8457 10:45 GBE JNB 11:45 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8454 15:35 JNB GBE 16:35 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8455 17:05 GBE JNB 18:05 Cape Town (CPT) – Hoedspruit (HDS) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8657 8:50 CPT HDS 11:20 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8658 14:55 HDS CPT 17:45 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8859 13:30 JNB HDS 14:20 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 8860 11:50 HDS JNB 12:50 Johannesburg (JNB) – George (GRJ) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 2821 11:50 JNB GRJ 13:45 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 2826 14:20 GRJ JNB 16:00 Johannesburg (JNB) – East London (ELS) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 471 10:10 JNB ELS 11:35 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 476 12:05 ELS JNB 13:30

SA Express Relief Schedule 27th May 2018 Date Code Flight Departing Departing Arriving Arriving Number Time Station Station Time Johannesburg (JNB) – Bloemfontein (BFN) Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8401 15:00 JNB BFN 16:00 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8402 16:25 BFN JNB 17:25 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8403 16:15 JNB BFN 17:20 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8404 17:50 BFN JNB 18:50 Johannesburg (JNB) – Kimberly (KIM) Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8421 11:30 JNB KIM 12:30 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8422 12:55 KIM JNB 13:55 Johannesburg (JNB) – Richards Bay (RCB) Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8443 15:00 JNB RCB 16:15 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8444 16:55 RCB JNB 17:50 Johannesburg (JNB) – Gaborone (GBE) Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8452 9:40 JNB GBE 10:40 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8453 11:10 GBE JNB 12:10 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8456 14:30 JNB GBE 15:30 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8457 16:00 GBE JNB 17:00 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8454 15:35 JNB GBE 16:35 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8455 17:05 GBE JNB 18:05 Cape Town (CPT) – Hoedspruit (HDS) Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8657 8:50 CPT HDS 11:20 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8658 14:55 HDS CPT 17:45 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8859 13:30 JNB HDS 14:20 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 8860 11:50 HDS JNB 12:50 Johannesburg (JNB) – George (GRJ) Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 2821 11:50 JNB GRJ 13:45 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 2826 14:20 GRJ JNB 16:00 Johannesburg (JNB) – East London (ELS) Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 471 10:10 JNB ELS 11:35 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 476 12:05 ELS JNB 13:30 Cape Town (CPT) – Bloemfontein (BFN) Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 2069 12:30 CPT BFN 14:00 Saturday, May 26, 2018 SA 2070 14:45 BFN CPT 16:25 Johannesburg (JNB) – Lubumbashi (FBM)*awaiting regulatory approval Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 3094 6:00 JNB FBM 8:20 Sunday, May 27, 2018 SA 3095 9:00 FBM JNB 11:20

The following flights have been cancelled for the weekend (Saturday and Sunday):