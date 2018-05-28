DWS to visit Makana water treatment plants

The results of samples taken from sites across Makana on Monday 28 May to test whether Grahamstown’s drinking water is safe again should be available tomorrow, Wednesday 30 May. Acting municipal manager Ted Pillay, was speaking to Grocott’s Mail three days after essential treatment chemicals were applied to the city’s supplies. He said he was giving the matter serious attention until he was 100 percent satisfied “that everything to do with the water supply in every community is perfect”.

His comments follow widespread outrage as high e.coli levels were reported in the municipal supply and came as the results of independent testing of samples from 14 different locations in Grahamstown last week have confirmed unsafe levels of bacteria in 10 of them.

The problem was highlighted in Council portfolio committees on 16 and 17 May and the municipality on Monday 21 May issued a notice warning residents of the potential health risk, recommending that tap water should be boiled before drinking.

Chemicals were finally delivered to Makana’s water treatment works on Thursday 24 May, after a period during which staff had been making do with what they had, putting swimming pool tablets into the water in the absence of chlorine gas and sodium hypochloride.

Pillay was at pains to point out that inquiries confirmed the officials responsible had ordered the chemicals well in advance.

“The problem was that the supplier wouldn’t do business with Makana unless there was upfront payment,” Pillay explained.

Pillay, who is the municipal manager of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality, seconded to Makana until a permanent municipal manager is appointed, said he’d sent a list to his district officials for the missing chemicals to be obtained.

“On Thursday those chemicals were applied to the water,” Pillay said. “They should have had an effect within 12-24 hours.”

The results of tests taken yesterday would be available tomorrow Pillay said. This was because of the time required for laboratory testing.

WATER SECURITY IN MAKANA

In addition, Pillay had requested the Department of Water and Sanitation, as the highest water quality authority, to visit the Makana water treatment works this week.

“We want them to confirm that everything has been dealt with correctly, and to assist with whatever else needs to be done,” Pillay said.

“Whether Alicedale, Riebeeck East, Salem or Grahamstown, the matter of providing clean, safe water has my continuous attention,” Pillay said.

Boreholes in Riebeeck East and Sevenfountains were now operational, he said, and officials would soon be visiting Fort Brown to check on the supply there.

Reports to Council have for years included lists of farms and outlying areas to which Makana delivers water “at great cost” Pillay said.

Boreholes in those areas that were now operational would begin to ease some of that expense.