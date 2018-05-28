Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
A military vehicle during the 6th SAI Battallion parade on 24 May 2018. Photo: Ettione Ferreira

Freedom of City gallery

The Freedom of the City parade tradition symbolises the confidence of the civilian population in the unit and confers on it the right and privilege of bearing arms while marching through the city or town. This year it also marks the return of 6 SAI troops from a tour of duty on the Lesotho border. Photos: Steven Lang, Sue Maclennan and Ettione Ferreira

