Freedom of City gallery

The Freedom of the City parade tradition symbolises the confidence of the civilian population in the unit and confers on it the right and privilege of bearing arms while marching through the city or town. This year it also marks the return of 6 SAI troops from a tour of duty on the Lesotho border. Photos: Steven Lang, Sue Maclennan and Ettione Ferreira

IMG_2300_Kasspir 106 IMG_2292_Camo creeper IMG_2279 IMG_2265 IMG_2255 IMG_2248_Funky tore IMG_2234 IMG_2219 IMG_2203 IMG_2200 IMG_2198 IMG_2195 IMG_2191_Mayor etc IMG_2182 IMG_2158 IMG_2145 IMG_2140 IMG_2139 IMG_2128 __IMG_2230_Mayor Ted_SMALL FOR EMAIL

ArmyParade62 ArmyParade61 ArmyParade38 ArmyParade30 ArmyParade29 ArmyParade19 ArmyParade17 ArmyParade05 ArmyParade01