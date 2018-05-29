Armed group on the run after foiled cash heist

Around nine armed men are on the run after a failed cash-in-transit heist near Nanaga, Kinkelbos, at 8pm last night. The delivery vehicle was on its way to Port Elizabeth from Grahamstown.

Police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni said two vehicles attempted to box in the vehicle as it approached Nanaga.

“A silver VW Polo attempted to slow down the vehicle from the front, while a silver Nissan NP300 bakkie with about nine armed suspects opened fire on the vehicle from behind and from the side,” Tonjeni said.

When the bakkie drew alongside the vehicle, the delivery vehicle’s driver managed to bump it until the driver of the bakkie lost control and left the road.

“It is unknown at this stage whether the suspects fled into bushes or were transported by another suspect vehicle,” Tonjeni said. “The delivery vehicle, after losing its right front tyre, still managed to drive the vehicle to safety to Kinkelbos police station.”

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Major General Dawie Rabie said, “We are relieved that none of the security personnel got injured in this incident and that no money was taken in this failed attempt by these armed suspects. We will investigate this case in full until arrests can be made.”

Pollice confiscated the silver Nissan NP300 a thorough forensic and ballistic investigation would be conducted, Tonjeni said.

Any person with information that could assist the police should contact 08600 10111 or their closest police station.