Movies at the Monument this Friday

This Friday night 1 June Movies at the Monument features children’s movie Ferdinand in the early show and The Grand Budapest Hotel for the adult screening later.

6pm – Ferdinand (PG)

Ferdinand is a young bull who escapes from a training camp in rural Spain after his father never returns from a showdown with a matador. Adopted by a girl who lives on a farm, Ferdinand’s peaceful existence comes crashing down when the authorities return him to his former captors.

With help from a wisecracking goat and three hedgehogs, the giant but gentle bovine must find a way to break free before he squares off against El Primero, the famous bullfighter who never loses.

8.30pm – The Grand Budapest Hotel (15SNVL)

In the 1930s, the Grand Budapest Hotel is a popular European ski resort, presided over by concierge Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes). Zero, a junior lobby boy, becomes Gustave’s friend and protégé. Gustave prides himself on providing first-class service to the hotel’s guests, including satisfying the sexual needs of the many elderly women who stay there. When one of Gustave’s lovers dies mysteriously, Gustave finds himself the recipient of a priceless painting and the chief suspect in her murder.

R30 Full price

R25 Students, children and pensioners

Bar and tuck shop (with pop corn) available

Block bookings: kate@nationalartsfestival.co.za

Tickets available (cash or card) at the door from 5pm or from the Festival Box Office in the Monument building – open daily from 8.30am to 5.30pm and on Saturdays from 9am to 12pm. Closed on Sundays.

COMING UP:

Friday 8 June – 6pm: Coco and 8.30pm: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Friday 15 June – 6pm: Zootropolis; 8.30pm: Darkest Hour