Dylan; poet; why not?

When, in 2016, the Nobel Prize for Literature was controversially awarded to singer-

songwriter Bob Dylan, the New York Times reviewer wrote this:

“In choosing a popular musician for the literary world’s highest honor, the Swedish

Academy, which awards the prize, dramatically redefined the boundaries of literature, setting

off a debate about whether song lyrics have the same artistic value as poetry or novels.”

Since then there have been as many distinguished voices opposing Dylan’s award as

supporting it – can song lyrics ever be considered poetry?

I was thinking of this continuing dispute as I joined my fellow guests on ‘The Book & the

Brain’, Tsitsi Sachikonye’s excellent radio show on RMR on Sunday evening.

Cape Town-based Rustum Kozain is one of South Africa’s most highly acclaimed poets,

having won numerous literary prizes over the years. He has just been in Grahamstown as a

visiting writer on the Creative Writing MA course at Rhodes University. He would probably

be on the ‘No’ side of the Bob Dylan debate.

Local resident and prolific writer of limericks, Andy Grewar, occupies the other position; he

is a big Dylan fan and was there to extol him. So the scene was set for a lively discussion,

which duly took place. Somewhat cravenly, I remained largely a silent if interested bystander.

Of course, no conclusion was reached – how could it be? But the arguments were intriguing,

as were snippets of Dylan’s music: The Times They Are A-changin’, of course, and a couple

of different versions of All Along the Watchtower.

Suddenly, Tsitsi blindsided me: “So Harry, what’s your view of Dylan as a Nobel laureate?”

And I confess that I’m not sure. My good friend, the UK poet John Lindley, is a passionate,

lifelong and erudite devotee of all things Dylan, and he could certainly put forward a

convincing case for the award, so who am I to argue? I simply don’t know enough, although I

love much of the music.

All that I can think of is to wonder whether Dylan’s lyrics can stand on their own as poetry

without the tune. And I believe they can.

To illustrate, here is the text of a Dylan song from the 1960s, a song I have known and loved

ever since that time. Lyrical, intelligent and Zen-like in its imagery, ‘Love Minus Zero’

seems to me to be every inch a poem. What do you think?

Love Minus Zero/No Limit

My love she speaks like silence

Without ideals or violence

She doesn’t have to say she’s faithful

Yet she’s true, like ice, like fire

People carry roses

And make promises by the hours

My love she laughs like the flowers

Valentines can’t buy her

In the dime stores and bus stations

People talk of situations

Read books, repeat quotations

Draw conclusions on the wall

Some speak of the future

My love she speaks softly

She knows there’s no success like failure

And that failure’s no success at all

The cloak and dagger dangles

Madams light the candles

In ceremonies of the horsemen

Even the pawn must hold a grudge

Statues made of matchsticks

Crumble into one another

My love winks, she does not bother

She knows too much to argue or to judge

The bridge at midnight trembles

The country doctor rambles

Bankers’ nieces seek perfection

Expecting all the gifts that wise men bring

The wind howls like a hammer

And the night blows cold and rainy

My love she's like some raven

At my window with a broken wing

Bob Dylan

Watch and listen here:

https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q=love+minus+zero+lyrics&view=detail&mid=C97D2

6493CF5FA3B56ABC97D26493CF5FA3B56AB&FORM=VIRE