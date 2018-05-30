Grahamstown works to break free from fossil fuels

Rhodes University lecturer, Professor Philip Machanick, will share his knowledge about fossil fuel use and Green politics at #BreakFreeGHT this Friday. The public discussion will take place from 3pm at the Africa Media Matrix on Prince Alfred Street. The event serves as a way to discuss environmental issues and fossil fuel use around the globe and in Grahamstown.

Machanick shared some of his insight on ‘Green politics’ with Grocott’s Mail.

“I will give some background on the development of Green politics in Australia, which has the oldest Green party in the world, with origins in the United Tasmania Group (UTG) in 1972.

“There is a misconception that Green is a middle-class concern,” Machanick said. “There are many environmental movements around the world based in poor communities. The Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC) was started by villagers in 2007 in Xolobeni in Pondoland to fight mining titanium in their area.

“Wangari Maathai in Kenya was a renowned environmentalist who won a Nobel Peace Prize.”