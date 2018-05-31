Brigadier welcomes new policing heads

SAPS Grahamstown Cluster Commander Brigadier David Kanuka welcomed three new commanders to the Grahamstown Management group. They were promoted, respectively, from Constable to Sergeant and Sergeant to Warrant Officer and will serve as follows:

Warrant Officer Newman Kuhlani is now the Riebeeck East Vispol Head

Warrant Officer Sisa Nomana is the Fort Brown Vispol Head

Sergeant Zimasa Nonxuba is Fort Brown Detectives Head.

All three will take up their posts on Friday 1 June 2018. Brigadier Kanuka addressed welcomed them to the CCCF Management group. He stressed the importance of discipline and personal development and noted that the members were well equipped to perform their duties in their new posts.