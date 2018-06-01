Daliwe crowned Mr Makana Body Building

By CHANEEZ SIAS

Sunday 27 May was an exciting day for the Grahamstown Makana Body Building Championship community. Mr Makana Bodybuilder 2018, Sizwe Daliwe was crowned at the recreation Hall in front of all his fellow senior competitors, taking home a large trophy.

The attendance had almost reached capacity at the recreation hall as the competition received a lot of attention on Sunday afternoon. The fully scheduled afternoon offered a great show and exciting entertainment during intervals while he judges could make their decisions. All the competitors had a few minutes to show off their toned bodies which motivated the crowd to celebrate their passion for fitness. One of the segments in the show included little kids who flexed on stage and proved that they could also steal the limelight with their poses. The competitors looked extremely enthusiastic to be a part of the competition and each member gave their own little twist on their unique dance moves as they walked on stage.

Aphelele Tshoni was the overall junior winner for U/21, Japhta Louw won the Master 1 men’s over 40, Martin Visagie won the Master 2 Men over 50 and Sizwe Daliwe won the men’s senior and then won the overall competition of the day. Mr. Makana Body Building will now look to compete on the provincial and hopefully national stage in the coming months.