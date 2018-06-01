GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 2

With eleven weeks to go before the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon, here is the first week of Grocott’s Mail’s twelve week training programme, created by Terri-Lynn Penney:

Monday Easy 30min

Tuesday 15min warm up jog

5 x 200m hills

Jog down for recovery

10min cool down

Wednesday easy 30min

Thursday easy 30min with the last 5min of the 30min easy abit faster

Friday rest

Saturday 40min easy

Sunday rest

Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, having great success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just 12 weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.

Penney is a personal trainer and bootcamp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.