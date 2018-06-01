Kingswood hockey take spoils over Stirling

Kingswood College sent strong hockey sides to Stirling High in East London last weekend.

Boys’ Hockey

The Kingswood boys had a positive experience, winning overall and drawing three matches each. The Kingswood sides improved their ball retention and played with heart and spirit.

The first team drew 2-2 despite dominating 80% of the game. Kingswood were 2-0 up when Stirling pushed through and managed to equalise midway through the second half. Kingswood kept their chins up and continued to create opportunities to steal back the lead as Stirling’s defence fought back. The boys gave it their all, but unfortunately did not manage to convert the winning goal.

All the teams displayed great spirit and character and enjoyed a successful day out.

Girls’ hockey

Kingswood girls’ hockey had a great day out, winning five out of eight matches. The weekend of 26-27 May, being the third consecutive away game, proved challenging for the girls. Despite being travel weary, the girls’ club pushed through to produce some exceptional play and results.

The first team dominated the game in terms of territory, possession, circle entry and defensive ability. The highlight of Kingswood play was undoubtedly their passing game which displayed great connection and continuity in their build-up play. Understandably, as the game lengthened, Kingswood’s energy dropped and it showed, with the girls missing opportunities towards the end of the game.

The hockey club now look forward to playing a few home matches over the coming weeks.