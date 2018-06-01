Don’t forget to de-worm

Dogs and Cats should be de-wormed every one to three months depending on their lifestyle. Worm eggs can be picked up from other animals and the outdoors and can cause your pet to lose weight, have diarrhoea and other health problems. Contact your vet to discuss your pet’s individual needs. For more information and or advice on animal care, please do not hesitate to contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the friendly vets in town.

For any animal related emergencies and or queries please contact the Grahamstown SPCA or one of the vets below:

Grahamstown Veterinary Practice on Fitzroy Street, Tel: 046 622 6743

Ikhala Veterinary Practice on Strowan Road, Tel: 046 622 3261

The State Vet on George Street, Tel: 046 622 7112

For more information, advice or guidance, to report cruelty and or details on how you can donate to help us with the work we are doing in your community, please contact the Grahamstown SPCA on 046 622 3233 or e-mail us at spcaght@gmail.com.