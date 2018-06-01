Unlucky Springbok XV

Rassie Erasmus, the South African Director of Rugby and interim Springbok head coach, recently announced his first extended Springbok squad on Saturday 26 May. While there are a lot of surprises and inexperienced players, there are a few players from the Super Rugby and Pro14 franchises, as well as players from Europe, that should feel unlucky not to have gotten the nod from the new Springbok coach. Here is a look at a starting XV of players that could have made Springboks this year:

JC Janse van Rensburg: With three other Stormers front rankers in the Springbok side, and after his solid performance against the Lions on Saturday, Janse van Rensburg must feel quite unlucky not to have been rewarded with higher honours. Adriaan Strauss: The former Springbok captain retired from international rugby after his first year in charge of the Boks resulted in a number of record defeats. However, he has found new and spectacular form under the guidance of John Mitchell at the Bulls this season. With the injury to Malcolm Marx, Strauss should feel left out from a side that could use his experience in the front row. Vincent Koch: The Saracens scrummager is powerful and mobile, and his skills would complement the likes of Steven Kitshoff and Tendai Mtawarira. Having formed part of previous Springbok squads, the bleach blonde prop would have slotted in perfectly into the Springboks tight five against Wales. Ruan Botha: The captain of the Sharks was undoubtedly one of the form locks running up to the selection of the 40-man squad on Saturday night. His red card and subsequent suspension in the Sharks match over the weekend will mostly likely be seen as the reason for his glaring omission. Lood de Jager: Yet another Bulls player that has found his form again under John Mitchell, De Jager is set to be fit again in time for the start of the England series. His excellent form prior to injury would make up for his lack of game time in previous weeks, and he would slot in perfectly with his locking partners from the Bulls in the squad. Roelof Smit: Although he was ruled out of action for the remainder of the Super Rugby season after being injured in the Bulls’ home defeat against the Brumbies on Saturday, leading up to the Springbok announcement, the Bulls’ fetcher would have been an obvious inclusion. His most recent injury continues his run of bad luck. Ruan Ackermann: The versatile loose forward has been dominant under his father in the English Premiership for Gloucester this season, earning a string on Man of the Match awards. While he is untested at test level, he must certainly be given a look in at the Springbok jersey, lest he runs the risk of being the next CJ Stander. Warren Whiteley: Similar to Smit, Whiteley is unlucky to have fallen foul to injury. The former Springbok captain would have certainly been the first choice to lead the side against England if he had been able to recover in time for selection, and his unavailability will leave a gap in leadership on the field. Ross Cronje: Cronje was the incumbent scrumhalf under Allister Coetzee last year, and while he has recently come back from a rib injury which saw him out of action for four weeks, he should feel unlucky to have been shunned in favour of three uncapped and inexperienced scrumhalves. Damian Willemse: The young Stormers pivot has been exceptional this year in Super Rugby. He has a solid defensive and attacking game, and is a great tactical kicker. Perhaps his youth is the only reason that he was not given the nod to provide backup in the flyhalf channel, however his inclusion in the Springbok U20’s side provides hope that he is merely being groomed for higher honours. Madosh Tambwe: The young and pacey utility back is unlucky to be in the same set up as the dynamic Aphiwe Dyantyi. Tambwe was electric in the Lions Currie Cup season in 2017, and has continued his form this year in Super Rugby, however has been slightly eclipsed by the electrifying Dyantyi. Rohan Janse van Rensberg: The powerful Lions centre has seen his form waver slightly this year, as he has been struggling to remain consistent aech week. Regardless, the talented centre remains a menace on attack and should feel left out in a squad that could use his power and weight in the midfield. Francois Venter: The Cheetahs captain has done little wrong in his side’s debut season in the Pro14 this year, and despite his recent return from injury, has looked as strong and passionate as ever in the midfield. Ruan Combrinck: A strong and intelligent player that has done little wrong since returning from injury, apart from a less than stellar defensive performance against Pat Lam and the Hurricanes a few weeks ago, Combrinck is a shocking omission from the initial Springbok squad. Equally at home at Fullback and Wing, the Springboks will miss his powerful boot and strong running. Cheslin Kolbe: The fiery little pocket rocket has had a spectacular season with French Top 14 side, Toulouse, in 2018. With a wicked sidestep, and great decision making on the counter-attack, Kolbe would add some more spark to an already interesting back three.