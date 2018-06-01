VW’s gold standard for large vans

Economical, functional and reliable like never before

Front or rear wheel drive with a manual gearbox

The new Crafter, the ‘2017 International Van of the Year’, sets entirely new standards for assistance systems in the segment for large vans

With a maximum permitted weight of 5.0 metric tonnes, a larger maximum cargo volume of 17.5 m³ and an excellent variety of drive types and derivatives, the new Crafter offers highly functional solutions for everyday use that will meet customer expectations for individual transport tasks in all areas.

In contrast to its predecessor, the new Crafter has additional improved basic specifications: they include safety features such as side-wind compensation system, Hill Hold Assist and Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and a steering wheel with height and telescoping adjustment.

What types of systems can help courier drivers in inner-city traffic? How can construction vehicles manoeuvre more easily through muddy building sites? How can accidents caused by tired drivers on long trips be prevented? Engineers from Volkswagen accompanied a large number of customers on their commercial vehicle rounds during the development phase for the new Crafter. They were able to gain an accurate understanding of what customers actually. The new Crafter offers innovative practical and electronic solutions for various individual challenges.

The Crafter’s fundamentally new exterior design give the model improved consumption and emission figures. The extremely reliable engine, which is designed for both local and long-distance operation, ensures downtime is never a problem. The new Crafter also scores points with its robustness and low maintenance and repair costs, all of which have a positive effect on total cost of ownership over the vehicle life cycle.

The optimal package dimensions of the new Crafter enable maximum utility. For example, the new Crafter cleverly combines extensive cargo capacity with minimal external dimensions, which makes the vehicle extremely manoeuvrable yet also completely solid in its handling, regardless of how much payload it is carrying.

For the first time, the new Crafter now offers an extremely wide range of derivatives, even in high tonnage versions. In South Africa, the 2.0-litre TDI engine is available with 103 kW of power. Customers have a choice between front and rear wheel drive. The 4-cylinder TDI engine has a torque of 340Nm and fuel consumption of between

7.3 to 7.6litres/100km depending on the model.

Up to three different vehicle lengths are available depending on the model chosen, and the closed body variants come with up to three different roof heights (optional feature). As a panel van and Kombi, the new Crafter is available in various lengths (5986 mm, 6836 mm or, for the panel van, 7391 mm as well) and heights (2355 mm, 2625 mm or, for the panel van, 2637 mm as well).

The Crafter makes good use of the design structure and exemplary quality of its “smaller sibling”, the sixth generation Transporter: dynamic, contemporary and agile on the outside, at the same time it offers robust inner values such as the greatest possible payload, an ideal cargo volume of up to 17.5 m³ and a maximum cargo space height of 2,096 mm.

The best driver assistance systems. The driver assistance systems available for the new Crafter offer additional convenience. The new Crafter features a chassis that has been re-developed from the ground up with electro-mechanical steering, engines that are reliable, more fuel-efficient and optimised for both long trips and urban traffic, well thought-out solutions for loading, practical preparations for superstructure manufacturers, an ergonomic driver’s workplace and an exceptional number of driver assistance systems.

The new Crafter sets entirely new standards for assistance systems in the segment for large vans: the objective here is to optimise occupant protection through the use of active and passive safety concepts in all payload situations. Thanks to an electro-mechanical steering system that’s being used for the first time in this vehicle class, the new Crafter comes with an extraordinarily large number of optional active driver assistance systems, such as a parking assistant (Park Assist) and an assistant for manoeuvring a trailer (Trailer Assist). Other optional assistance systems include the “ACC Follow to Stop” adaptive cruise control system and the Front Assist emergency braking system. Standard features include the Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, the side wind assistant and driver alert system. Available passive safety systems include – along with front, side and head airbags for the driver and front passenger – a reversing camera (optional), Rear Traffic Alert (optional), and sensor-based side protection (optional) that was specially developed for the new Crafter. Finally, optional LED headlights and cornering lights ensure a clear view of the road ahead at night.

The new Crafter provides various well thought-out preparations for superstructure manufacturers: an optional universal cargo floor is equipped with shelving mounts, so that existing shelving systems from lease vehicles or previous models can be installed for all common suppliers of customisation solutions. Available as an option are a second compressor for refrigeration or fresh produce applications, four variants of a second battery and a second air conditioner.

Prices (VAT and emissions tax included) start from R509 700 for Crafter 35 (MCV) Panel Van to R635 800 for the Crafter 50 LWB with overhang (Panel Van).

The new Crafter comes standard with a 2year/unlimited km Manufacturer Warranty, 5 year/120 000km Genuine Automotion Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service interval is 20 000km.