DSG comeback to draw against Clarendon

By: JESSICA FELDTMAN

Disocesan School for Girls (DSG) hosted Clarendon High in numerous hockey matches on Saturday 26 May. The sunny weather was perfect for the 18 matches that took place at Webster Astro.

The u14, u11 and u10 teams started the day off with exciting matches against Clarendon. Despite the u11 B team loosing, the rest of the DSG teams walked away with impressive wins. The u16 teams showed immense team effort as all four u16 teams won their respective matches. The u16 A side displayed great skill throughout their game which resulted in their 3-0 victory.

By mid-morning, the stands were filled with enthusiastic parents and DSG students to watch the second and first teams battle against the rival school. The second team played their hearts out, but they struggled to keep possession of the ball. The final score was 2-0 to Clarendon. Despite the loss, DSG second team coach Cleo Bennett seemed positive. “The match against Clarendon was one of the toughest matches the team has played so far this season. Overall I thought that the girls performed well despite the loss.”

By midday, the cheers of the DSG students could be heard throughout the neighborhood as the first team match commenced. Clarendon started off strong and scored a goal within the first 10 minutes. They dominated the majority of the first half due to their great communication and accurate passes. However, DSG showed their determination to win as soon as the second half started. The nail-biting game was evenly-matched, with both teams having numerous opportunities to score. During the last 5 minutes, DSG scored after being awarded a penalty corner. The game ended with a 1-1 draw.

All-in-all it was a successful weekend for DSG and a great way to end off the first half of the hockey season.

RESULTS:

DSG u10 A 1-1 Clarendon

DSG u10 B 4-1 Clarendon

DSG u11 A 2-1 Clarendon

DSG u11 B 0-4 Clarendon

DSG u13 A Clarendon

DSG u13 B 0-0 Clarendon

DSG u13 C 2-0 Clarendon

DSG u14 A 1-1 Clarendon

DSG u14 B 1-2 Clarendon

DSG u14 C 0-2 Clarendon

DSG u14 D 1-3 Clarendon

DSG u16 A 3-0 Clarendon

DSG u16 B 4-0 Clarendon

DSG u16 C 1-0 Clarendon

DSG u16 D 4-0 Clarendon

DSG 3rds 6-0 Clarendon

DSG 2nds 0-2 Clarendon

DSG 1sts 1-1 Clarendon