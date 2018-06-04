HERO OF THE WEEK: Cole Kirkwood

Cole Kirkwood is an outstanding and dedicated rugby player for Mary Waters who just recently been named in the in the Eastern Province (EP) U19 trials team to face the Griquas in Kimberley.

The captain of the Mary Waters (Mawas) U19 rugby team, Kirkwood is a strong leader who puts his all into what he does on the sports field. He has represented Eastern Province Rugby from the U15 level, and is part of the EP Sevens team.

Kirkwood was part of the 2017 South African Rugby Union (SARU) Elite Training Camp in the Western Cape, and has been the top try-scorer for the Mawas first team for the last two years.

About his most recent selection to the Eastern Province side, Kirkwood said, “[it is]always an honour to be selected and [be]part of the EP and provincial setup. [I] want to be a role model to the youth as I represent my community when playing for EP.”

A powerful runner with the ball, Kirkwood has a deceptive side-step, and a strong left boot. He is a powerful wing with a lot of pace to complement his strength out wide. Kirkwood dreams of playing for the Springboks, and for the Bulls in Super Rugby, much like his idol, Warrick Gelant.

He is not only a rugby player, however, as Kirkwood is also a talented all-rounder on the cricket field.