Controlled Blasting on N2 between Grahamstown and Fish River Pass

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) would like to notify travellers that controlled blasting for drainage is scheduled to take place on the N2, Section 13, between Grahamstown and Fish River Pass, every Thursday, from Thursday, 7 June 2018 until Thursday 21 June 2018, weather permitting.

The blasts will take place, between 2pm and 4.30pm, approximately 25km to 35km east of Grahamstown, along the N2 between KM 80 and KM 92 route marker.

The roads will be closed for approximately 45 minutes during these times.

An alternative route to consider from Port Elizabeth to East London is via the R72 through Port Alfred.

“Motorists are asked to use caution when making use of the road,” Mbulelo Peterson, SANRAL Southern Region Manager said.

SANRAL apologises for any inconvenience caused.