Six local karateka have been selected to represent South Africa in the upcoming 2018 World Union of Karate Federations (WUKF) World Championships in Scotland between 14-17 July. Pictured here (from left to right) are the Grahamstown karateka Lutho Singata, Luke Claasens, Marius Claasens (Team Manager), Maureen de Jager (Coach), Thembi Kuhlane, and Kayle Olivier. Photo: Supplied

Local Karateka headed for Scotland, Spur Singata fundraiser.

Six local karateka have been selected to represent South Africa in the upcoming 2018 World Union of Karate Federations (WUKF) World Championships in Scotland between 14-17 July. (Left to right) are the Grahamstown karateka Lutho Singata, Luke Claasens, Marius Claasens (Team Manager), Maureen de Jager (Coach), Thembi Kuhlane, and Kayle Olivier. Tonight, Spur is hosting a fundraising evening for Singata. On Tuesday 5 June, Spur will donate R50 for every table booked in advance. Choose either between 5pm and 7pm, or 7pm-9pm. Call 046 622 2629 and tell them you’re coming to support the fundraising drive. Photo supplied

