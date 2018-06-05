Movies at the Monument this Friday

A fantastic family event, Movies at the Monument is on again this Friday 8 June at 6pm (child-friendly) and 8.30pm.

6pm – Coco (PG)

Despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

8.30pm – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (15VL)

Mildred Hayes, a hard-nosed mother is seeking justice for her murdered daughter. With no arrests after seven months, Mildred puts up three roadside signs to goad Ebbing police chief into action. But the law – and especially Sam Rockwell’s hot-headed deputy – don’t take kindly to the provocation. And the townsfolk are on their side. But Mildred doesn’t care about ruffling a few feathers. In fact, she’s happy to pluck the whole bird.

Tickets cost R30 full price, R25 students, children & pensioners.

Bar and tuck shop (with po corn) available

Block bookings: kate@nationalartsfestival.co.za

Tickets available (cash or card) at the door from 5pm or from the Festival Box Office in the

Monument – open daily from 08:30 to 17:30 and on Saturdays from 09:00 to 12:00. Closed on Sundays.

COMING UP

Friday 15 June – 6pm: Zootropolis; 8.30pm: Darkest Hour

Friday 22 June – 6pm: Big Hero 6; 8.30pm Lady Bird