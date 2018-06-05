Pupil assault case postponed

An assault case against a Grahamstown school pupil has been postponed twice. A schoolgirl’s family laid a charge against a fellow pupil following an altercation in which she was stabbed with a pen and received a gash on her cheek.

The incident, on 7 May, took place at Nombulelo Senior Secondary School. Principal Nicci Hayes said they take such matters very seriously.

“All forms of violence are completely unacceptable in a school environment,” said Hayes, who had strongly urged the family to open a case. “Such actions are not to be accepted anywhere in our society and should to be treated with the seriousness they deserve.”

Hayes said when a full investigation had been made, the school would continue with disciplinary processes as per its code of conduct. That process rested with the disciplinary committee of the school governing body, Hayes said.

The HOD who was the internal investigating officer in this case had interviewed multiple witnesses, and informed the families that a full disciplinary hearing would happen, Hayes said.

“This process, however, has been delayed after consultation with the detective who is investigating the case since the family laid an official charge,” Hayes said. “The detective was given access to all role-players on the school premises, and was assured of the schools’ full co-operation.”

The court case had been postponed twice, Hayes said. The incident had been reported to the Education Development Officer at the Department of Education.

Hayes said the current information seemed to suggest that the fight was not one-sided and that should this prove to be the case, both pupils would face internal disciplinary measures.

“However, we will await the findings of police before finalising the matter.”

Regarding security measure for pupils on the school premises, Hayes said other than their three security guards, the school also asked two teachers to be on break duty every day. They were required to sign to say that they had completed the duty.