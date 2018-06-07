SAC collapse against Grey High

The St Andrew’s hockey club experienced one of the toughest encounters of the season against Grey this past weekend, losing all 12 matches played on Friday 1 June and Saturday 2 June. There were many closely contested matches, namely the U16 B, the Second team and First team, but across all teams, Grey were more skilful and outplayed the SAC teams in every department.

The First team match was an exciting, fast-paced match which was evenly contested in the first half, but an early second half goal for Grey gave them the advantage. St Andrew’s struggled to keep the organised and composed Grey midfield at bay. Despite the usual outstanding performances from Josh Marx and Peter Jarvis who were supported well by Tom Russell, Joey Fisher and Peter Voges, St Andrew’s failed to break the Grey defence. As the match wore on the Grey side were able to maintain the pressure on the SAC defence and converted a second short corner minutes from the end to seal a 2-0 victory.

St Andrew’s vs Grey High School:

St Andrew’s College U14 D 1-5 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College U14 C 0-7 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College U14 B 0-7 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College U14 A 1-5 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College U16 D 0 – 6 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College U16 C 1-7 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College U16 B 0-1 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College U16 A 0-5 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 4th XI 0-6 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 3rd XI 0-8 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 2nd XI 0-3 Grey High School

St Andrew’s College 1st XI 0-2 Grey High School