All set for Makana Aerobics Marathon

The New Indoor Sports Centre will play host to the third annual Makana Aerobics Marathon on Saturday 16 June. The event, which is hosted by the Makana Aerobics and Fitness Club, will welcome people from all walks of life into the Joza Township from 8am until 5pm.

There are several categories for people to take part in during the day, including Hilo, Cater Box, Step Aerobics, and Functional and Team Challenges. These various categories will provide a sufficient challenge to all comers from all ages and genders to compete in, and to help promote fitness in the community.

there are several registration age groups for the day, with competitors being separated into different competitive groups. These categories include Youth Male and Female, Adults Male and Female, and Veterans Male and Female. Fitness and Aerobics enthusiasts of all ages are welcome to register and enjoy a fun Aerobics marathon.

Registration for the marathon will cost R200 for general registration, while Team registration will cost R400 for the Team Challenge. For more information, contact Zim on 071 042 6998, Nozie on 082 586 9319, or Nande on 076 110 3212.