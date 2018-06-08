GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 3

With ten weeks to go before the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon, here is the first week of Grocott’s Mail’s twelve week training programme, created by Terri-Lynn Penney:

Monday 5km easy

Tuesday 15min warm up

10 x 1min faster then normal pace

10 x 1min easy easy jog in between

10min cool down

Wednesday Cross train

Thursday 6km easy

Friday rest

Saturday 50min Easy run Sunday 20min jog

Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, having great success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just 12 weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.

Penney is a personal trainer and bootcamp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.