GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 3

With ten weeks to go before the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon, here is the first week of Grocott’s Mail’s twelve week training programme, created by Terri-Lynn Penney:
Monday 5km easy
Tuesday 15min warm up
10 x 1min faster then normal pace
10 x 1min easy easy jog in between
10min cool down
Wednesday Cross train
Thursday 6km easy
Friday rest
Saturday 50min Easy run Sunday 20min jog
Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, having great success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just 12 weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.
Penney is a personal trainer and bootcamp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.