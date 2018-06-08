Great support for NG Bazaar: now to take the Plunge!

The joy and success of our kerkbasaar last Saturday in PJ Olivier skoolsaal, was to a large extent made possible by the loyal and enthusiastic support of the greater Grahamtown community. Baie dankie weereens aan almal, en bo alles aan God wat ons die energie en vermoë gee om sulke dinge te doen!

One of our friends asked at the bazaar about the tradition of a challenge for the dominee if the target was reached. Sadly we worked so hard, it was missed in the mix.

But the dominee impulsively took a plunge of faith on Sunday, and promised to join the next polar plunge in Grey Dam if our target was reached. So, in hope and trepidation, I intend to get that off my bucket list quite soon. We were still some way short with the writing of this letter.

Strauss de Jager, NG Kerk Albanie