Kingswood vs Ithembelihle and Mary Waters

By CHANEEZ SIAS

The afternoon of Saturday 2 June saw Kingswood College (KC) Boys First rugby team play host to Ithembilihle from Port Elizabeth. Kingswood Second team then faced off against the Mary Waters High boy’s First rugby team.

Kingswood firsts dominate proceedings against Ithembelihle, particularly during the first half. The opening ten minutes of the match saw Kingswood secure three effortless tries which took them up to 19-0. The hosts’ communication was on point at all times as the team made use of the wide channels and exceptional teamwork to secure a number of tries. Kingswood ran out to a massive 46-0 lead at the end of the first half. KC went into the second half to almost double their score, running out a total of ten tries, with a single penalty to add to Ithembelihle’s woe. The final score was 73-5, where Ithembilihle managed to secure at least one try.

The Kingswood boys’ second team took on Mary Waters (Mawas) High First team next. Mawas struggled to keep possession for most of the first half, but showed their speed when they did have ball in hand. The hosts, however gave them little opportunity to make use of their pace.

After a number of scoring attempts, Kingswood succeeded in scoring a converted try to take an early 7-0 lead. Mawas, however, looked resilient on defines, making Kingswood work for their points. Kingswood made multiple attempts at scoring, dominating the territory and were camped on the Mawas try line. Eventually, the hosts went on to score, leaving the score at 12-0 after the conversion dropped short.

Mawas scored their only try of the match, after their wing broke through and ran around the entire Kingswood team. The conversion was missed, however the game seemed to be turning around for Mary Waters, with the half time score reading 12-5 in favour of the hosts. Kingswood dominated possession for the remainder of the match, scoring three more tries before the final whistle. The hosts ran out eventual 29-5 victors over their opponents.

Kingswood will now start preparations ahead of the much anticipated K-Day next week.