Restyled GTI is still iconic

Style, safety and comfort. The new VW GTI. Photo: Supplied.

Three letters, inextricably associated with Volkswagen: GTI (Gran Turismo Injection). In the new Polo GTI the engine starter button becomes the trigger for a great driving experience, as the development team has created a style of dynamic handling that facilitates committed driving and yet integrates supreme safety and high levels of comfort. This alliance of dynamism, safety and comfort is the secret behind the success of the GTI concept and a core characteristic of the new Polo GTI.

GTI front styling. Front end features include an independent bumper with integrated spoiler lip and fog lights as standard; the classic GTI red stripe in the radiator grille and C-shaped black high-gloss air curtains in the bumper.

GTI rear section. The Polo GTI’s typical rear characteristics are from 1976 to-date; but now include LED tail light clusters.

GTI side profile. GTI insignia on the car’s flanks include the newly designed 17-inch ‘Milton Keynes’ alloy wheels. The inner areas of the high-sheen wheels are offset in black. As an option, the GTI can be ordered with 18-inch alloy wheels for the first time.

GTI colours. There are car colours, and then there are typical GTI colours. On the Polo GTI, the latter include the body colours Pure White, Flash Red and Deep Black Pearl Effect. In addition, the sportiest Polo can also be ordered in Reef Blue Metallic.

GTI interior. A highlight of every GTI is its customised interior. Black, red, grey and chrome dominate visually here. The dash panel can be ordered in Deep Iron Metallic or Velvet Red; meanwhile the instruments in the upper dash area are always finished in black. (Velvet Red dash panel trim is not compatible with Flash Red exterior; in this circumstance, Deep Iron Metallic is specified.)

GTI engine and driving performance. In recent times, the GTI has been powered by high torque turbo-charged engines. The new Polo GTI has a two-litre direct-injection petrol engine with an output of 147 kW. Like the Golf GTI, the new Polo GTI will be represented in the 2.0-litre turbo class for the first time. The 1,988 cc engine has a compression ratio of 11.65:1. The GTI unit delivers its maximum power between 4,400 and 6,000 rpm. The new Polo GTI engine launches with a 6-speed dual clutch gearbox (DSG) as standard. The Polo GTI with DSG accelerates to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds. Today’s most powerful Polo reaches a top speed of 237 km/h. Despite its power output, the Polo GTI can be driven economically thanks to its efficient drive technology; with a combined fuel consumption of the DSG version at 5.9 l/100 km.

GTI running gear. The Polo GTI is offered with two different running gear configurations. It is based on a sport suspension; while the optional ‘Sport Select’ suspension with active dampers is available as an option. Like all Polo models, the GTI is also equipped with electromechanical power steering and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Also on-board is the XDS differential lock, which further refines traction when cornering quickly.

New Active Info Display (optional). The new Polo (and Polo GTI too), are the first VW models to feature a new generation of the Active Info Display. Using a ‘View button’ on the multifunction steering wheel, the Polo GTI driver can now also switch between three basic layouts, easily and quickly.

New cockpit environment. A new, digital and interactive cockpit environment has been created in the interplay of the Active Info Display and the infotainment system. VW has introduced the Composition Media (8.0-inch radio-infotainment with CD player) that comes as standard in the Polo GTI and the optional Discover Media (8.0-inch radio-navigation infotainment with CD player).

GTI standard features include additional curtains (front and rear), XDS differential lock, driving profile selection, Composition Media infotainment system, ambient lighting (white), door sill trims with GTI logo and air conditioning. Also included are front fog lights and cornering lights, LED tail light clusters, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, floor mats (front and rear), all-round electric windows with convenience switching, and multifunction display plus. The Polo GTI can also be equipped with an exceptionally large range of optional convenience and assistance systems. Two other optional equipment highlights are the largest panoramic sunroof in its class and Advanced Safety Package (which includes Parallel Park Assist, Park Distance Control, Rear View camera, Blind Spot Detection and Electric Folding mirrors. Other features include Rear Traffic Alert; Driver Alert System; Automatic Post-Collision Braking System; Driving Profile Selection; Park Assist; and Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator.

The new Polo GTI costs R375 900, for the 2.0 TSI 147kW DSG (including VAT and emissions tax). Coming standard is a 3 year/120 000km warranty, 3 year/45 000km Volkswagen Service and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. Service interval is 15 000km.