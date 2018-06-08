SAC boys dig into Community Service

By Natasha Pretorius

Service activities at St Andrew’s College got off to a great start this term and boys from all

grades have various opportunities to collect hours towards their President’s Award. Each boy at St

Andrew’s is encouraged to complete at least their Bronze standard which is made up of 24 hours of

community service, three months of consistent physical recreation, three months of participating in

developing a skill and a two-day adventurous journey. Activities such as Music, Debate, Choir and

Chess can be used as a skill and each of the school’s outdoor education programmes is tailored to

meet the different standards of the President’s Award. There are a number of boys working towards

completing their Gold Standard this year and the number of Grade 8 pupils who are almost finished with

their Bronze standard is inspiring.

Academic Extension continues on a Friday afternoon, where 60 pupils from three of St. Andrews’ partner

primary schools participate in Maths and English activities. Monday afternoons are set aside for

Grade 10 pupils to participate in service clubs. Activities include activities Touch

Rugby Club, Environmental Club and Art Club. The Computer Club is hosted by Erika Esterhuizen

and the Grade 10 boys who are part of this act as mentors for pupils from Ntaba Maria.

Existential conversations are led by Maretha Potgieter who, with a team of boys, develops plans for future clubs and community engagement at St Andrew’s. Each House is encouraged to run at least one service activity per term. This term the boys from Mullins House elected to invite the Tiger Titans Cricket Club for a braai. The boys spent Sunday afternoon enjoying games of soccer and volleyball, after which a feast of wors rolls

was enjoyed. This gathering has become an annual tradition and it is wonderful to see the

relationships between the boys who come from different backgrounds develop in to one of a mutual

understanding and respect.