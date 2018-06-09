All patients safely evacuated from burning EC hospital

8 JUNE 2018

EASTERN CAPE HEALTH MEC COMMENDS HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT FOR EVACUATING PATIENTS AT BURNING HOSPITAL

BHISHO ——- Eastern Cape Health MEC has commended the Jansenville Saurs hospital management for quickly evacuating patients and staff when the fire broke out at the hospital this morning. The cause of the fire is still unknown and the police investigations are underway.

The Management of Jansenville Saurs hospital successfully evacuated patients and staff when fire broke at the hospital at the casualty and linen room this morning. There were 8 patients, 3 professional nurses and a general assistant at that time of the incident. None was injured, except for the general assistant who is currently being attended by the doctors at the Midlands hospital for smoke inhalations.

“The department has set up interim measures to ensure that healthcare services is not hindered during the investigation. All 8 patients who were at the hospital hospital have been transferred to Midlands’s hospital in Graaf Reinet. New admissions will also be referred to the Midlands hospital,” she said.

She added that the staff (3 Professional Nurses) have been reassigned to temporarily work in the nearby Brug street clinic to ensure that the people continue to receive healthcare service. People are advised to visit the Brug street clinic which will be open for the weekend.

The hospital is currently shut down due to the current police investigation. The extent of the damages is not yet known at the moment.

*Issued by the Eastern Cape MEC for Health