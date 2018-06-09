LIVE – RSA vs ENG – Castle Lager Incoming series 2018

Update #20

The Springboks boot the ball out of play. Final Score 42-39.

Thank you for joining us for our coverage of this game.

Update #19

Daly slices through the South African defense to score under the posts. Farrell quickly converts. RSA 42-39 ENG

Update #18

Pollard extends the lead again through a penalty, only five minutes let. RSA 42-32 ENG

Update #17

Maro Itoje crashes over for the visitors. Farrell misses his first kick of the night. RSA 39-32 ENG

Update #16

Yellow card for England’s Mako Vunipola for taking out a chaser off the ball. Aphiwe Dyantyi takes advantage of the additional numbers and scores out wide. Pollard converts. RSA 39-27 ENG

Update #15

Pollard extends the Springbok lead with a penalty. RSA 32-27 ENG

Update #14

The second half is underway at Emirates Airline park.

Update #13

Last play of the first half and Farrell slots over a penalty. RSA 29-27 ENG halftime.

Update #12

The Springboks go into the lead for the first time in the match after Willie le Roux crosses over. Pollard converts. RSA 29-24 ENG

Update #11

Nkosi gets a double as the hosts draw closer to the lead. Pollard converts. RSA 22-24 ENG

Update #10

Sibusiso Nkosi secures his first try at test level. Pollard converts out wide. RSA 15-24 ENG

Update #9

Faf de Klerk scores a sniping try from the ruck in the corner. Pollard misses the conversion. RSA 8-24 ENG

Update #8

South Africa look shellshocked as Farrell crosses over for his own converted try. RSA 3-24 ENG

Update #7

Elliot Daly scores in the corner, as Farrell extends the lead. RSA 3-17 ENG

Update #6

Handre Pollard secures a penalty for SA. RSA 3-10 ENG

Update #5

Mike Brown scores in the corner for England. Farrell converts. RSA 0-10 ENG

Update #4

England convert a long-ranged penalty from inside their own half. RSA 0-3 ENG

Update #3

Despite originally stating that he would rest a number of his first choice players for this series, Eddie Jones has travelled to South Africa with a strong side. Owen Farrell will captain the side, in the absence of regular skipper Dylan Hartley, and will be looking to secure a rare victory for the English in Johannesburg. Here is how the visitors will run out:

Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Ellis Genge, Joe Launchbury, Maro Itoje, Chris Robshaw, Brad Shields, Billy Vunipola, Ben Youngs, George Ford, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (Captain), Henry Slade, Elliot Daly, Mike Brown

Luke Cowan-Dickie, Joe Marler, Kyle Sinckler, Jonny Hill, Ben Earl, Ben Spencer, Alex Lozowski, Denny Solomona

Update #2

Erasmus has named a balanced side for his first home test, with three debutants, and a number of more experienced heads running out this afternoon. Tendai Mtawarira is the most experienced player from the home side, with 98 caps, while RG Snyman, S’Busiso Nkosi and Aphiwe Dyantyi will all make their debuts in the starting lineup. Here is how they run out:

Tendai Mtawarira, Bongi Mbonambi, Wilco Louw, RG Snyman, Franco Mostert, Siya Kolisi (Captain), Jean-Luc du Preez, Duane Vermeulen, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Damian de Allende, Lukhanyo Am, S’Busiso Nkosi, Willie le Roux

Akker van der Merwe, Steven Kitshoff, Thomas du Toit, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Ivan van Zyl, Elton Jantjies, Warrick Gelant

Update #1

Good afternoon and welcome to Grocott’s Mail’s coverage of the first of three test matches between South Africa and England, at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg. This will be the first home test match under newly appointed head coach, Rassie Erasmus.