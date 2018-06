The Friends of the Library Mini Fete on Saturday 27 May was a huge success, raising R 13, 420.00. Thank you to everyone who came along to enjoy the event with us and bought so open-handedly. We’d also particularly like to thank those who were so generous with their time and donations. The money that was raised will be channeled into improving and supplementing the library services that Grahamstown Public Libraries provide.

The Friends of the Library Committee Members