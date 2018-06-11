Graeme, Dale scoreless after intense battle

By CHANEEZ SIAS

The afternoon of Friday 1 June brought with it a cool chill in the air, when Graeme College hosted Dale College at the Rhodes University’s Prospects Astro Turf. The First teams from both schools liked to put on an entertaining hockey fixture in front of the enthusiastic spectators.

After some initial play with the ball, showing spectacular skip, Graeme were unlucky not to score in the opening five minutes of the game Dale used their counter attack strongly, however neither team managed to dominate in either territory or possession in the first half. Despite some back and forth play, neither side managed to score in the first half, with the halftime score remaining 0-0.

Graeme came back with the same high intensity they had in the first half, but this time Dale seemed to hold them off stronger than in the first half. The Dale boys communicated more rapidly and stuck to playing a more structured game of basic hockey. Graeme continued to use their forwards to show off more of their heated ball skills and gained larger territory as they did so.

The final whistle was blown and the match had come to an end with neither teams managing to get ahead on the scoreboard. Neither team gave up, with all the players on the turf putting in their full effort. The final score remained 0-0, a suitable draw for the fierce competition.