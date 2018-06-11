Local hikers conquer 50km challenge

A group of Grahamstown hikers raised more than R10 000 for the Camdeboo Hospice by taking part in the annual ‘Hike and Hobble’ fundraising on the 12 May. The Grahamstown contingent joined Camdeboo locals for the 6am start at the top of the Ouberg Pass just outside Graaff Reniet to walk 50km to Nieu Bethesda in a single day. It was a wonderful sense of achievement to reach their goal for this worthy cause, and they were extremely grateful to their sponsors, the organisers and a wonderful support team that provided assistance and much needed sustenance along the route.

Standing from right to left: Ingrid Ford, Desiree Philipson, Jacqui Akhurst, Peter Wentworth (support driver), Sue Wentworth, Karen Kouari, Lynne Angus, Hanli Human, Katja Offerman. Front: Liz Gowans and Noëlle Obers