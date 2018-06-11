Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
The Rhodes Archery team, from left to right: James McAlpine, Ettione Ferreira, Derryn Nel, Gareth Ross, Kizito Mukasa, Lance Ho, Matthew Barwick and Trevor Rochat. Photo: Supplied

Rhodes Archers dominate EC Indoor Championships

By on News, Results, SPORT

The Rhodes University Archery Club hosted the 2018 Eastern Cape Provincial Target Archery Indoor Championships over the weekend of 26 and 27 May. The tournament was well supported with archers travelling from as far as Cape Town and Pretoria, as well as Port Elizabeth, Tarkastad and East London. This was the first in a series of four indoor tournaments that will be hosted by Rhodes Archery.

Rhodes archers Derryn Nel and Gareth Ross were awarded their Eastern Cape Provincial Colours for Indoor Archery.

The rest of the team from Rhodes Archery Club displayed consistent shooting, with all the team members medalling in their respective categories.  Ettione Ferreira, Derryn Nel, Lance Ho, Gareth Ross, Trevor Rochat and Kizito Mukasa won gold in their respective divisions, while James McAlpine, Matthew Barwick and Prasantha Yengopal won silver.

It was encouraging to see so many young archers taking part in the tournament, especially development archers from Orange Grove School in Tarkastad. They had their own series of pre-selection tournaments, with 8 archers from the school qualifying to take part in the Provincial Championships.

