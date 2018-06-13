17 artisans complete bricklayer’s course

Every few years, Makana Brick runs a bricklaying course at its premises on the northern outskirts of the city, offering tuition and advice to employees of local building contractors and other institutions.

The intense 2018 course over 10 days attracted 17 fledgling artisans eager to enhance their bricklaying skills. It was funded by Makana Brick and run by experienced instructors of the East Cape Training Centre.

The inaugural course in 2013 gave skills to 10 people.

The latest course ended last week, and Makana Brick CEO Colin Meyer said he was pleased with its success and thanked local bricklayers for their attendance, as well as East Cape Training Centre for its invaluable input.

Meyer also thanked Grahamstown employers for releasing employees for the duration of the course.

“We are hopeful that the bricklaying course will ensure the long-term sustainability of the clay brick industry, and alleviate some of the unemployment in Grahamstown,” Meyer added.