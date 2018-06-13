WATCH: Documentary about the next Life Esidimeni Part 1

12 June, eNCA’s current affairs show Checkpoint debuted Grocott’s Mail and Health-e News’ collaborative documentary, “The Writing on the Wall”, about what experts are calling the next Life Esidimeni tragedy. Part one of this two part series investigates the alleged human rights violations and mismanagement at Tower Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape. Featuring exclusive interviews with Tower whistleblower, Dr Kiran Sukeri, as well as staff, and patient families; this documentary is not to be overlooked.

*Viewer discretion is advised

To view episode one, select “Writing on the Wall part 1 of 3”, then 2 and 3 respectively from the left hand corner of the Youtube video screen below.

*Video linked from eNCA’s Youtube channel, “Writing on the Wall” parts 1,2 and 3.