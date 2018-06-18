GBS Mountain Drive early registration now open

Registration for the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon is now open for early birds that are already excited about the fantastic event. The race will take place on 26 August, but those that are already training will know that there is no reason not to be prepared, and what better way to be prepared than to register for the event early.

Early bird registration opens this weekend, and will be available until 15 June. As an added incentive to those that register in this time frame, early bird entrants will receive a discount on their registration fee, which is currently R90 (with ASA license), but will be reduced to R80 (with ASA license). A temporary license will be provided for those that do not have, making the total registration cost R120 per person, R110 for early birds.

In addition to the savings, early bird entrants are rewarded for their preparedness with a Mugg and Bean coffee voucher that is redeemable at any Mugg and Bean across the country.

The first 200 entrants will be given a free t-shirt, and the first 400 entrants will receive a complementary goodie bag from the organizers. These incentives are not limited to early bird entrants, and will be available to people even after early bird entrance closes.

In order to register for the race, visit: http://www.roag.co.za/eventinfo.aspx?EventID=2268, and fill in the registration information. And for those that have not started already, there is still time to start training for the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon by following Grocott’s Mail’s training programme, designed by Terri-Lynn Penney.