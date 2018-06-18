Weather | About | Advertise | Subscribe | Contact | Support Grocott's Mail
GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 4

0
By on Club Contacts, Columns, SPORT

With nine weeks to go before the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon, here is the fourth week of Grocott’s Mail’s twelve week training programme, created by Terri-Lynn Penney:

Monday 6km
Tuesday 15min warm up
4km Time Trial
10min cool down
Wednesday easy 7km
Thursday easy 6km over hilly course
Friday rest
Saturday 9km
Saturday rest

Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, having great success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just 12 weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.

Penney is a personal trainer and bootcamp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.

