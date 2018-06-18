GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 4

With nine weeks to go before the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon, here is the fourth week of Grocott’s Mail’s twelve week training programme, created by Terri-Lynn Penney:
Monday 6km
Tuesday 15min warm up
4km Time Trial
10min cool down
Wednesday easy 7km
Thursday easy 6km over hilly course
Friday rest
Saturday 9km
Saturday rest
Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, having great success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just 12 weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.
Penney is a personal trainer and bootcamp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.