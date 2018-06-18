K-Day Preview 2018

It is that time of year again in Grahamstown. The annual, eagerly-awaited K-day derby between St Andrews/ Diocesan School for Girls and Kingswood is taking place this week and especially on Saturday at varied St Andrews, DSG, and Kingswood facilities. Over the course of Monday through to Saturday, All competing disciplines from the high and preparatory schools involved will be taking part in organised fixtures for what has become a celebration of competition and sportsmanship by the local community in Grahamstown.

K-day 2017 turned out to be statistically successful for St Andrews/ DSG combined, with 3 out of the 4 1st team fixtures being won by SAC-DSG. K-day’s penultimate rugby fixture in 2017 was won by St Andrews by a dramatically large margin, with the final score being 72-5 in favour of St Andrews. The contest was eagerly awaited by spectators, supporters and coaches alike due to exactly 16 players combined for both teams having been picked for Craven and Academy Week selection. In the boys’ hockey, St Andrews were again successful, with their 1st XI clash resulting in a 6-0 win against Kingswood. The general consensus was that St Andrews were very dominant over Kingswood in the hockey as well as the rugby.

In women’s hockey, the 1st teams ended in a 1-1 draw in 2017. The clash was fought to the death, with most of the first half appearing as if locked in a stalemate, Diocesan School for Girls managed to score right before the break, with Kingswood equalising at the end of the game. In the women’s netball, DSG were comfortably victorious with a final score of 32-17 over Kingswood Girls.

With last year’s outcomes being considered, Kingswood should be hoping to dominate the scoreboards and establish some victories over the weekend. While K-day is intended as a celebration of sport and sportsmanship, the coaches obviously will be putting pressure on the players to go out and have fun, but also to put in their all for a victory over varied opposition.

The glory of K-day is the atmosphere around the games. While both schools will attempt to play it down as a normal fixture, K-day has evolved since the first K-day clash in 1898 to become a tradition. It has often been described as a festival and every year attracts supporters from all over Makana and the Eastern Cape. People commute from near and far to all partake in the festivities and

K-day 2018 looks to be an encapsulating and stimulating event, with all teams from all schools involved set on spending the week/weekend partaking in historical fixtures with the ultimate goal of improving sportsmanship, relationships and friendships. To all competitors, sportsmen and sportswomen, good luck and have fun! K-day 2018 looks to be a vast, boundless display of young talent and camaraderie. K-

The Grocott’s Sport team will be covering all first team fixtures, as well as live tweeting the St Andrews vs Kingswood u19A rugby fixture at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

Team Lists:

First Team Rugby:

St Andrew’s First team:

Basi Malesu

Christopher Poole

Bame Malesu

Brayden Barratt

Matthew Hillary

Alexander Menage (C)

Christian Roebert

Miles Danckwerts

Guy Rushmere

Murray Wilson

Matthew Royle

Charles Fleming

Anthony More

Ryan Thompson

Ryan Ford

Coaches: Andy Royle, Carl Bradfield

Kingswood First team:

Richie Rautenbach

Kamva Kalipa (C)

Joshua Von Holdt

Jordan Lombard

Loyd Dangazele

Jack Mills

Onika Mgijima

Athi Galada

Nick Lawson-Smith

Jarred Manus

Jeff Mutuku

Hilton Krige

Sandiso Charles (VC)

Abongile Klaas

Anele Makongolo

Coaches: Jonny Mallett, Murray Ranger

First Team Netball:

DSG First team:

GS Sarah Stevenson

GA Tamara Jack

WA Mia Lion-Cachet (VC)

C Vile Diko

WD Kendal Rose (C)

GD Josie Hickey

GK Babalwa Kleyi

Res Umtha Sibam

Res Genevieve Powell

Res Tyla Rose

Coaches: Sandra Marques, Cheryl Flanagan

Kingswood First team:

GS Tilabo Williamson

GA Amy Mills

WA Zinathi Mbenyana

C Tatum Schwedhelm

WD Sara Keevy

GD Tami Labuschagne (VC)

GK Megan Rautenbach

Res Yonela Bukula (C)

Res Chichi Chona

Res Erin Meikle

Res Kelu Mutuku

Res Carina Kemp

Coach: Noma Bill, Liza-Mari Mclean

First Team Girls’ Hockey:

DSG First team:

Sabine Renaud

Jayme Cunningham

Jenny Du Toit (C)

Nicky Ralston

Diana Dixie

Teagan Thompson

Kate Gregory

Alexandra Rohde

Torva Sharwood

Nina Owen-Jones

Gigi Pfaff (VC)

Kirsty McLean

Juliet Rogan

Annie Jones

Nikki Du Toit

Kelly Hobson

Coaches: Chris Hibbert, Shelley Stretton

Kingswood First team:

Lushana van Heerden

Kelly Biggs (C)

Taya Trivella

Bridget Mildenhall

Laura Wiegmann

Kirsty Wicks

Robyn Koch

Zinathi Mbenyana

Bianca de Klerk

Megan Du Preez

Pippa Stirk

Amy Mills

Tatum Schwedhelm (C)

Ciana Daniels

Naledi Mabusela

Coaches: Bevan Bennett, Carey de Coning

First Team Boys’ Hockey:

St Andrew’s First team:

Dan Erasmus

Cameron Lovemore

Nic Brotherton

Dan Stijkel

Peter Voges

Jurgens Swart

Josh Marx (VC)

Peter Jarvis (C)

Brad Landrey

Ryan Stoddart

Tom Russell

Brian Cordner

Warrick Leach

Joe Fisher

James Mullins

Tadeuz Orzechowski

Coaches: Gary Frayne, Alan Redfern

Kingswood First team:

Thomas Klopstra

James Kelly

Nicholas Wilmot (VC)

William Pieterse

Mvuyelwa Tyibilika

Aidan Meyer

Nicholas Lawson-Smith

Justin Potgieter (C)

Blaine Archibald

Matthew Pieterse

Jeff Mutuku

Jano Roux

Cameron Lombaard

Caleb Daniels

Liam O’Sullivan

Coach: Jason MacLachlan

Fixtures:

Thursday 14 June:

Senior Boys’ Hockey

Webster

13h45 – U14A

14h45 – U16A

15h45 – 2nd XI

17h00 – 1st XI

Rhodes

14h45 – U16D

15h45 – U16C

City Lords

13h45 – U16B

14h45 – 3rd XI

15h45 – 4th XI

Baxter

13h45 – U14C

15h45 – U14B

Friday 15 June

Prep Girls’ Netball

14h00 Prep Gr3 Grils C vs KC U9B/C | Prep Gr 1 FUN vs KC Gr 1 FUN

14h30 Prep Gr 2 Girls B vs KC U8B | Prep Gr 3 Girls B vs KC U9B

15h00 Prep Gr 3 Girls A vs KC U9A | Prep Gr 2 Girls A vs KC U8A

Junior Boys’ Hockey

11h30 Prep Gr2B v KC U8B | Prep Gr2A v KC U8A

12h00 Prep Gr3C v KC U8/U9C | Prep Gr3B v KC U9B

12h35 Prep Gr3A v KC U9A | Prep Colts B v KC U11B

13h15 Prep Colts A v KC U11A | Prep Colts C v KC U11C

13h50 Prep 4th XI v KC 4th XI

14h45 Prep 3rd XI v KC 3rd XI

15h35 Prep 5th XI v KC 5th XI

16h25 Prep 2nd XI v KC 2nd XI

17h15 Prep 1st XI v KC 1st XI

Junior Girls’ Netball

DSG Court 1

12h00 – 11A

12h40 – 12A

13h20 – 13A

DSG Court 2

12h00 – 12B

12h40 – 13B

13h20 – 11B

DSG Court 3

11h50 – 10B

12h15 – 10A

12h40 – DSG 11C/10C Mixed

13h20 DSG 13C/13D Mixed

Senior Girls’ Netball

DSG Court 1

14h00 – 3rds

14h40 – 14A

15h20 – 15A

16h00 – 16A

16h40 – 2nds

17h30 – 1sts

DSG Court 2

14h00 – 14B

14h40 – 14C

15h20 – 16B

16h00 – 15B

16h40 – 4ths

DSG Court 3

14h00 – 14D

14h40 – 16D

15h20 – 16C

16h00 – DSG 16E v KC 5ths

16h40 – DSG 14E v KC 14D

KC Court 1

13h20 – 15D

14h00 – 15C

14h40 – DSG 15F v KC 15D

15h20 – DSG 15E v KC 15C

Saturday 16 June

Junior Boys’ Rugby

Fairlawn A

08h30 – U9B

09h00 – U9A

09h50 – U13B

10h40 – U11A

11h30 – U13A

Fairlawn B

08h30 – Grade 2/3 Bondel – Prep / KC / Bedford

09h50 – U11B

10h40 – U13C

Senior Boys’ Rugby

Lower

09h00 – U15A

10h15 – 3rd XV

12h30 – U16A

13h45 – 2nd XV

15h00 – 1st XV

Knowling 1

09h00 – U14A

10h15 – U14B

12h30 – 4th XV

Knowling 2

12h30 – SAC 6th XV vs PAHS

13h45 – U15B

St Aidan’s

09h00 – SAC U16B vs PAHS

10h15 – SAC U15C vs PAHS

12h30 – SAC U16C TBC

13h45 – SAC 5th XV vs PAHS

Junior Girls’ Hockey

Webster

07h45 – U10A; SAP Gr3A vs KC U9A; SAP Gr2A vs KC U8A

08h20 – U11A & U11B

09h10 – U13A

Rhodes

08h20 – U13B

10h30 – U10B; SAP Gr3B vs KC U9B; SAP Gr2/3C vs KC U8B

City Lords

11h20 – DSG 13C v KC 13B

Grass 1

08h20 – DSG 13D/E internal

Grass 2

08h20 – DSG 10C/10D/11C internal

Senior Girls’ Hockey

Webster

10h00 – U14A

11h00 – U16A

12h00 – 2nds

13h00 – GR 8 DANCE

13h20 – 1sts

Rhodes

08h00 – U14B

09h40 – U16B

11h00 – DSG 4s v KC 3s

11h50 – DSG 16C v KC 16B

City Lords

08h00 – 3rds

08h50 – DSG 16D v KC 16C

09h40 – DSG 4ths v KC 3rds

10h30 – DSG 16E v KC 16C

Grass 1

08h00 – DSG 16F v KC 16D

09h40 – DSG 14D v KC 16D