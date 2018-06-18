K-Day Preview 2018

It is that time of year again in Grahamstown. The annual, eagerly-awaited K-day derby between St Andrews/ Diocesan School for Girls and Kingswood is taking place this week and especially on Saturday at varied St Andrews, DSG, and Kingswood facilities. Over the course of Monday through to Saturday, All competing disciplines from the high and preparatory schools involved will be taking part in organised fixtures for what has become a celebration of competition and sportsmanship by the local community in Grahamstown.
K-day 2017 turned out to be statistically successful for St Andrews/ DSG combined, with 3 out of the 4 1st team fixtures being won by SAC-DSG. K-day’s penultimate rugby fixture in 2017 was won by St Andrews by a dramatically large margin, with the final score being 72-5 in favour of St Andrews. The contest was eagerly awaited by spectators, supporters and coaches alike due to exactly 16 players combined for both teams having been picked for Craven and Academy Week selection. In the boys’ hockey, St Andrews were again successful, with their 1st XI clash resulting in a 6-0 win against Kingswood. The general consensus was that St Andrews were very dominant over Kingswood in the hockey as well as the rugby.
In women’s hockey, the 1st teams ended in a 1-1 draw in 2017. The clash was fought to the death, with most of the first half appearing as if locked in a stalemate, Diocesan School for Girls managed to score right before the break, with Kingswood equalising at the end of the game. In the women’s netball, DSG were comfortably victorious with a final score of 32-17 over Kingswood Girls.
With last year’s outcomes being considered, Kingswood should be hoping to dominate the scoreboards and establish some victories over the weekend. While K-day is intended as a celebration of sport and sportsmanship, the coaches obviously will be putting pressure on the players to go out and have fun, but also to put in their all for a victory over varied opposition.
The glory of K-day is the atmosphere around the games. While both schools will attempt to play it down as a normal fixture, K-day has evolved since the first K-day clash in 1898 to become a tradition. It has often been described as a festival and every year attracts supporters from all over Makana and the Eastern Cape. People commute from near and far to all partake in the festivities and
K-day 2018 looks to be an encapsulating and stimulating event, with all teams from all schools involved set on spending the week/weekend partaking in historical fixtures with the ultimate goal of improving sportsmanship, relationships and friendships. To all competitors, sportsmen and sportswomen, good luck and have fun! K-day 2018 looks to be a vast, boundless display of young talent and camaraderie. K-
The Grocott’s Sport team will be covering all first team fixtures, as well as live tweeting the St Andrews vs Kingswood u19A rugby fixture at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.
Team Lists:
First Team Rugby:
St Andrew’s First team:
Basi Malesu
Christopher Poole
Bame Malesu
Brayden Barratt
Matthew Hillary
Alexander Menage (C)
Christian Roebert
Miles Danckwerts
Guy Rushmere
Murray Wilson
Matthew Royle
Charles Fleming
Anthony More
Ryan Thompson
Ryan Ford
Coaches: Andy Royle, Carl Bradfield
Kingswood First team:
Richie Rautenbach
Kamva Kalipa (C)
Joshua Von Holdt
Jordan Lombard
Loyd Dangazele
Jack Mills
Onika Mgijima
Athi Galada
Nick Lawson-Smith
Jarred Manus
Jeff Mutuku
Hilton Krige
Sandiso Charles (VC)
Abongile Klaas
Anele Makongolo
Coaches: Jonny Mallett, Murray Ranger
First Team Netball:
DSG First team:
GS Sarah Stevenson
GA Tamara Jack
WA Mia Lion-Cachet (VC)
C Vile Diko
WD Kendal Rose (C)
GD Josie Hickey
GK Babalwa Kleyi
Res Umtha Sibam
Res Genevieve Powell
Res Tyla Rose
Coaches: Sandra Marques, Cheryl Flanagan
Kingswood First team:
GS Tilabo Williamson
GA Amy Mills
WA Zinathi Mbenyana
C Tatum Schwedhelm
WD Sara Keevy
GD Tami Labuschagne (VC)
GK Megan Rautenbach
Res Yonela Bukula (C)
Res Chichi Chona
Res Erin Meikle
Res Kelu Mutuku
Res Carina Kemp
Coach: Noma Bill, Liza-Mari Mclean
First Team Girls’ Hockey:
DSG First team:
Sabine Renaud
Jayme Cunningham
Jenny Du Toit (C)
Nicky Ralston
Diana Dixie
Teagan Thompson
Kate Gregory
Alexandra Rohde
Torva Sharwood
Nina Owen-Jones
Gigi Pfaff (VC)
Kirsty McLean
Juliet Rogan
Annie Jones
Nikki Du Toit
Kelly Hobson
Coaches: Chris Hibbert, Shelley Stretton
Kingswood First team:
Lushana van Heerden
Kelly Biggs (C)
Taya Trivella
Bridget Mildenhall
Laura Wiegmann
Kirsty Wicks
Robyn Koch
Zinathi Mbenyana
Bianca de Klerk
Megan Du Preez
Pippa Stirk
Amy Mills
Tatum Schwedhelm (C)
Ciana Daniels
Naledi Mabusela
Coaches: Bevan Bennett, Carey de Coning
First Team Boys’ Hockey:
St Andrew’s First team:
Dan Erasmus
Cameron Lovemore
Nic Brotherton
Dan Stijkel
Peter Voges
Jurgens Swart
Josh Marx (VC)
Peter Jarvis (C)
Brad Landrey
Ryan Stoddart
Tom Russell
Brian Cordner
Warrick Leach
Joe Fisher
James Mullins
Tadeuz Orzechowski
Coaches: Gary Frayne, Alan Redfern
Kingswood First team:
Thomas Klopstra
James Kelly
Nicholas Wilmot (VC)
William Pieterse
Mvuyelwa Tyibilika
Aidan Meyer
Nicholas Lawson-Smith
Justin Potgieter (C)
Blaine Archibald
Matthew Pieterse
Jeff Mutuku
Jano Roux
Cameron Lombaard
Caleb Daniels
Liam O’Sullivan
Coach: Jason MacLachlan
Fixtures:
Thursday 14 June:
Senior Boys’ Hockey
Webster
13h45 – U14A
14h45 – U16A
15h45 – 2nd XI
17h00 – 1st XI
Rhodes
14h45 – U16D
15h45 – U16C
City Lords
13h45 – U16B
14h45 – 3rd XI
15h45 – 4th XI
Baxter
13h45 – U14C
15h45 – U14B
Friday 15 June
Prep Girls’ Netball
14h00 Prep Gr3 Grils C vs KC U9B/C | Prep Gr 1 FUN vs KC Gr 1 FUN
14h30 Prep Gr 2 Girls B vs KC U8B | Prep Gr 3 Girls B vs KC U9B
15h00 Prep Gr 3 Girls A vs KC U9A | Prep Gr 2 Girls A vs KC U8A
Junior Boys’ Hockey
11h30 Prep Gr2B v KC U8B | Prep Gr2A v KC U8A
12h00 Prep Gr3C v KC U8/U9C | Prep Gr3B v KC U9B
12h35 Prep Gr3A v KC U9A | Prep Colts B v KC U11B
13h15 Prep Colts A v KC U11A | Prep Colts C v KC U11C
13h50 Prep 4th XI v KC 4th XI
14h45 Prep 3rd XI v KC 3rd XI
15h35 Prep 5th XI v KC 5th XI
16h25 Prep 2nd XI v KC 2nd XI
17h15 Prep 1st XI v KC 1st XI
Junior Girls’ Netball
DSG Court 1
12h00 – 11A
12h40 – 12A
13h20 – 13A
DSG Court 2
12h00 – 12B
12h40 – 13B
13h20 – 11B
DSG Court 3
11h50 – 10B
12h15 – 10A
12h40 – DSG 11C/10C Mixed
13h20 DSG 13C/13D Mixed
Senior Girls’ Netball
DSG Court 1
14h00 – 3rds
14h40 – 14A
15h20 – 15A
16h00 – 16A
16h40 – 2nds
17h30 – 1sts
DSG Court 2
14h00 – 14B
14h40 – 14C
15h20 – 16B
16h00 – 15B
16h40 – 4ths
DSG Court 3
14h00 – 14D
14h40 – 16D
15h20 – 16C
16h00 – DSG 16E v KC 5ths
16h40 – DSG 14E v KC 14D
KC Court 1
13h20 – 15D
14h00 – 15C
14h40 – DSG 15F v KC 15D
15h20 – DSG 15E v KC 15C
Saturday 16 June
Junior Boys’ Rugby
Fairlawn A
08h30 – U9B
09h00 – U9A
09h50 – U13B
10h40 – U11A
11h30 – U13A
Fairlawn B
08h30 – Grade 2/3 Bondel – Prep / KC / Bedford
09h50 – U11B
10h40 – U13C
Senior Boys’ Rugby
Lower
09h00 – U15A
10h15 – 3rd XV
12h30 – U16A
13h45 – 2nd XV
15h00 – 1st XV
Knowling 1
09h00 – U14A
10h15 – U14B
12h30 – 4th XV
Knowling 2
12h30 – SAC 6th XV vs PAHS
13h45 – U15B
St Aidan’s
09h00 – SAC U16B vs PAHS
10h15 – SAC U15C vs PAHS
12h30 – SAC U16C TBC
13h45 – SAC 5th XV vs PAHS
Junior Girls’ Hockey
Webster
07h45 – U10A; SAP Gr3A vs KC U9A; SAP Gr2A vs KC U8A
08h20 – U11A & U11B
09h10 – U13A
Rhodes
08h20 – U13B
10h30 – U10B; SAP Gr3B vs KC U9B; SAP Gr2/3C vs KC U8B
City Lords
11h20 – DSG 13C v KC 13B
Grass 1
08h20 – DSG 13D/E internal
Grass 2
08h20 – DSG 10C/10D/11C internal
Senior Girls’ Hockey
Webster
10h00 – U14A
11h00 – U16A
12h00 – 2nds
13h00 – GR 8 DANCE
13h20 – 1sts
Rhodes
08h00 – U14B
09h40 – U16B
11h00 – DSG 4s v KC 3s
11h50 – DSG 16C v KC 16B
City Lords
08h00 – 3rds
08h50 – DSG 16D v KC 16C
09h40 – DSG 4ths v KC 3rds
10h30 – DSG 16E v KC 16C
Grass 1
08h00 – DSG 16F v KC 16D
09h40 – DSG 14D v KC 16D