Star runner gets EP selection nod

After a gruelling half marathon race in Port Elizabeth on Saturday 26 May, local star runner and cross-triathlete Terri-Lynn Penney has been selected to represent the Eastern Province (EP) in the upcoming half marathon SA Championships. Penney’s is the only Grahamstown selection for this year’s team.

Penney finished third in the women’s veteran group (runners between the ages of 40-49), securing the bronze medal for the group. “The vets in the Eastern Province is a very strong women’s group,” said Penney. “I usually look around at my competition, and when I saw who was there, I knew that I could run for third spot. I knew I would not be able to get second or first, because they are much faster than me.”

On the back of this performance, Penney was rewarded with EP selection for the half marathon team for the ninth time, second as a vet. “[Being selected for the EP team] is a great achievement for me. It has been my goal since the beginning of the year to make provincial selection for the half marathon,” said Penney.

In addition to her stellar performances in the half marathon competition, Penney has also been very active in Cross-country competitions, completing every event in the time required to be provisionally selected for the EP team in cross-country. The most recent cross-country event saw Penney, Antony Rubombora from St Andrew’s, as well as Jené Banfield and Tristan Banfield from Graeme College, all completing the third leg of the Cross Country League at Vars Vlei in good time.

After the upcoming half marathon champs, Penney will likely be competing in the cross country champs, before getting ready to tackle the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon in August.