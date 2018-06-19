Part 2 of Grocott’s Mail and Health-e documentary airs tonight!

Health-e News and Grocott’s Mail are proud to announce the debut of PART 2 of their shocking documentary on Tower Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Beaufort, Eastern Cape. Just as Health Ombudsmen Malegapuru Makgoba heads to Tower, this documentary comes to life.

The documentary features an exclusive interview with whistleblower and former Tower psychiatrist, Dr Kiran Sukeri, along with former staff members and families of patients who have died and suffered at the hands of facilities meant to protect them. Sukeri blew the whistle about alleged human rights violations and mismanagement at the hospital in early March of this year before he resigned.

Since then, investigations by the Eastern Cape MEC for Health and the South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) have taken place.

Health-e television producer Bernadette Maguire and Grocott’s Mail journalist Kathryn Cleary investigated these issues further, and bring their horrific discoveries to the screen.

Along with insight into the crisis at Tower Hospital, the documentary puts a spotlight on to the whole of the Eastern Cape- detailing what could be the next Life Esidimeni tragedy. Three families explain their own horror stories; a patient who was locked in a seclusion room and set himself on fire, another patient who was beaten by staff, and one patient whose life was carelessly lost.

