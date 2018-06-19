Protests close Adelaide-Fort Beaufort road

The R63 between Adelaide and Fort Beaufort is closed because of protest action that saw a municipal rubbish truck torched last night, Monday 18 June. Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said police were today monitoring a group of around 300 community members moving around the Adelaide town centre.

Govender said community members had blockaded the road to Fort Beaufort yesterday as a result of the Mayor not attending a scheduled meeting to discuss service delivery issues.

“A municipal refuse truck was set alight and burnt out last night,” Govender said. “A case of Malicious Damage to Property case was opened but no arrests have been made. Currently a group of approximately 300 community members are moving around Adelaide town area.”

They were being monitored by the local police office as well as members of the Cradock Public Order Policing unit, Govender said.