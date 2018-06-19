Residents see red over postboxes

Grahamstown’s historic postboxes are safe for now, thanks to a quick-acting municipal official. Sue Maclennan reports

When Grocott’s Mail posted a photograph today on social media of one of the city’s historic postboxes lying on its side, it reached more than 6000 people within three hours, was shared more than 50 times and dozens of people commented on it.

Grahamstown cares about its postboxes.

So does the South African Post office, it turns out. Eastern Cape Regional Director for Transport and Logistics, Lawrence Matiwane, confirmed Tuesday 19 June that it was Post Office staff who had removed the postbox on the corner of Oatlands Road and Speke Street in the photograph, as well as others in Hill Street and George Street. It was part of a new national policy to stop the street postbox service, as well as protect the historic assets.

“People have lost confidence in postboxes,” Matiwane told Grocott’s Mail in a telephone interview today. “They’re using IT, or mailing direct from the Post Office.”

Matiwane said audits conducted last year and over the first six months of 2018 had shown that the red boxes were no longer carrying mail.

“When our regional management met, we discussed this and it emerged that not only were the boxes not being used, but some were being stolen for scrap metal,” Matiwane said. “That’s when we said, no let’s remove them.

“The historic postboxes are part of our heritage and we want to protect them, so we decided to remove them and keep them at the depot. We planned to donate them to [secured sites such as]zoos and museums. It was a decision we took quickly to stop the vandalism and theft we saw happening in other areas of the country.”

After a phone call today from a Makana Municipality official today, however, the Post Offices has agreed to leave the city’s postboxes where they are – or at least six of them.

Makana Municipality’s traffic chief Coenraad Hanekom spotted the team uprooting the Oatland Road postbox this morning and asked them what they were doing. They referred him to Matiwane, who explained what they were doing and why.

Hanekom, concerned that the town was about to lose the historic landmarks, asked for six of them to be left where they were.

“He identified six that are key tourist attractions,” Matiwane said. “He said the Makana Traffic Department would undertake to look after them and maintain them.”

Grocott’s Mail confirmed this with Hanekom, who is the Assistant Director of Traffic and Licensing.

He said Makana Traffic Department would paint and maintain the postboxes, and keep an eye on them.

“And I’m sure the town will look out for them too,” he said.

Meanwhile, CM Heunis have offered to put the Oatlands Road postbox back in its place.

“We will be reinstating it free of charge,” said the construction company’s Hain Ackerman.