Stuck truck

A truck driver seeing the rocks and burning tyres of protesters outside the Makana Electricity Department at the top end of Trollope Street tried to turn around just above Sun City on Tuesday 12 June. The road was blocked for around an hour as he battled to first free the truck, drive it around and reconnect to the trailer. He was on his way to Makana Brick. “I saw the toyi toyi,” he said. Not knowing the mood or intentions of the protesters he’d tried to turn quickly and got stuck. Photo: Sue Maclennan