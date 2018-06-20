Police investigate Grahamstown man’s death

Police are investigating the death of Grahamstown resident Neville Abdul. He was found having passed away, east of the Oval stadium, by people walking to work early on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said an inquest docket had been opened for investigation after a member of the public reported finding Abdul, 52, below Mary Waters High School a little before 7am on Monday 18 June. Paramedics called to the scene confirmed he had passed away.

“No visible injuries were noted,” said Govender. A relative at the scene had told police that Abdul suffered from high blood pressure.

A neighbour told Grocott’s Mail that Abdul was physically active and frequently walked in the area.