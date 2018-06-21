My Garden – Thabisani Ntloko

Garden lover Thabisani Ntloko believes that without his little patch of earth, life would be very different. And very difficult too. Ntloko plants different veggies at different time of the year. And no, he does not like to keep any piece of land free.

Ntloko started gardening at his home in Vukani to supports his family and the community.

“I like to keep the world green,” said Ntloko who has spinach, carrots, turnips, beetroot, and onions. Like many other gardeners in Grahamstown, his biggest need is that of sees. Ntloko also routinely has to beat off veggie thieves who jump over the fence at night to harvest what they did not sow.