Climate change bill open for comment

Environmental Affairs Minister Dr Edna Molewa has published the National Climate Change Bill in Government Gazette 41689 (Notice No. 636) for public comment.

“The purpose of the Bill is to build an effective climate change response and ensure the long-term, just transition to a climate resilient and lower carbon economy and society.

“This will be done within the context of sustainable development for South Africa, and will provide for all matters related to climate change,” the Department of Environmental Affairs said in a statement.

The National Climate Change Bill addresses issues related to institutional and coordination arrangement across the three spheres of government namely national, provincial and local. It also highlights the need for the spheres of government and entities, sectors as well business to respond to challenges of climate change.

A Series of Provincial Stakeholder Engagement Workshops, where all stakeholders and interested parties will be able to comment on the National Climate Change Bill, will be hosted by the department countrywide. Members of the public are also invited to submit written inputs or comments to the Minister, by 8 August. Post: The Director-General: Department of Environmental Affairs; Attention: Ms Dineo Ngobeni; Private Bag X447; Pretoria; 0001. By hand: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Street, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0002. E-mail: climate@environmment.gov.za