St Andrew’s kick off K-Day with hockey win

By MATTHEW JENNINGS

The 2018 K-Day festivities got going with the boys hockey on Thursday afternoon where games were mainly played at St Andrews’ Webster AstroTurf as well as City Lords and Rhodes University. As the proceedings got underway, the atmosphere only built up more and more over the course of the afternoon as students from all schools and parents, old boys and girls and various spectators were brought together for the grand occasion.

The U14 A teams got underway at Webster, which saw a very one sided clash. St Andrews ran out 5-0 victors over a Kingswood side who practiced resilience in the game throughout. The U16 A match was particularly exciting, as Kingswood edged ahead 1-0 after the ball was slightly raised in the goal area before it was flicked over two defenders and the goalkeeper. St Andrews later pulled level 1-1, before getting 2 more goals on either side of half time.

With four minutes to play, Kingswood were down 3-1 and kept pushing on to try and salvage the game. They managed to claw one back from some great attacking play. A mere four seconds were left on the clock while Kingswood were just outside the goal area. Kingswood earned a short corner off a St Andrews foot, which resulted in a drag flicked top right hand corner finish. This was the last play in the game, which ended in a scintillating 3-3 draw.

The mighty Second team sides went head to head as the 1st team preview. Both sides started well, sharing possession and slowly getting into the game, but St Andrews finished that encounter with a 2-0 victory over Kingswood. Neatly set up for the 1st team to come, which had now attracted a packed crowd around Webster Astro.

Both First teams came into the game with fine seasons under their belts. Kingswood got the game underway and maintained good steady possession early on. Smoothly under control at the back, the red and black side pushed forward. Caleb Daniels was able to put the visitors in the lead 0-1 early in the first half. SAC had their chances, but Kingswood held on until the break.

The second half was a different story though, as SAC owned the show. Kingswood Had chances, but lost their remaining momentum after Peter Jarvis got the hosts level. Through some deserved short corners and pressing play, SAC extended their lead to 3-1 in quick succession, giving Kingswood a game to chase with only fifteen minutes to play. Despite putting their all into the match, Kingswood were unable to score before the final whistle.

Overall the day produced superb hockey and much camaraderie between both schools as well as those spectators present. It set the stage for the remainder of the K-Day weekend, and provided much anticipation for the next annual event, in 2019.