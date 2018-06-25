GBS Mountain Drive training programme – Week 5

With eight weeks to go before the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon, here is the fifth week of Grocott’s Mail’s twelve week training programme, created by Terri-Lynn Penney:
Monday 40min easy Run
Tuesday 15min warm up
6 x 200m hills
Walk down for recovery
10min cool down
Wednesday 40min easy recovery run
Thursday 30min jog
Friday rest
Saturday 60min easy Run over a hilly course
Sunday 45min Cross Train
Terri-Lynn Penney is a local triathlete, having great success around the province, nationally and internationally. Having recently completed her 14th Two Oceans Ultra Marathon, Grocott’s Mail asked Penney for her go-to training programme for a 21km. With the GBS Mutual Bank Mountain Drive Half Marathon just 12 weeks away, Grocott’s Mail is ready to see our readers reach the finish line.
Penney is a personal trainer and bootcamp instructor, for more information please contact her at 083 504 7940.