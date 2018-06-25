Hero of the week: Zinathi Mbenyana

After a stellar performance for Kingswood’s Girls’ first hockey team at the annual K-Day derby, Zinathi Mbenyana was identified as the standout player in the first team hockey encounter between Kingswood and DSG. Despite neither team managing to outscore the other, Mbenyana was the difference between the sides on the day.

The 17-year-old grade 11 at Kingswood College has been performing outstandingly on the hockey field for a number of years. Mbenyana has been a part of the Eastern Province hockey side since junior school, and was part of the U16 SA training squad in 2016. However it is not only on the hockey field that Mbenyana excels. Mbenyana also plays first team Squash and Netball for Kingswood, making the EP side for squash since junior school.

When off the field, Mbenyana plays the clarinet and forms part of the concert band. She lives by the quote from Frank Ocean, “work hard in silence and let success be your noise.”

Mbenyana loves the way sport has had an influence over her life. “I love the feeling and excitement I get when I play and how unpredictable it can be and how you get what you put in, if you work things will become easier for you,” said Mbenyana. “I also enjoy the friendships that are made from playing with different people.”

Her ultimate goal before leaving Kingswood would be to make the SA hockey side again, and play in the Youth Olympics.