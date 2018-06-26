I caught the painters!

On several occasions they have just escaped me. I tried numerous times to catch this secret painters. From Upper Robinson Street down to Beaufort Street they escaped me, and then on one sunny Saturday morning I caught them red handed with red, blue, yellow and green paint and lots of paintbrushes! A bunch of eight of them, friendly and spontaneously and they have just carried on painting and making this old bus stop bench look like brand new.

Why will they offer their precious Saturdays to paint substations and benches? I met Edri Myburgh, a member of the NG Church in Hill Street, Edri is an artist and I later experience some of her beautiful, creative and color paintings in her townhouse.

This is a Christian project which is driven by Edri and some P.J. Olivier learners. The aim is to make a difference with color, not only color on the walls of a substation or a bus stop, but also to appreciate color in your daily lives and to live the life in a colorful way. There is also a strong presence of music in their artwork: Their slogan is elementary in life: Music speaks when words can’t…

Ironically, after this renovation, Beaufort street also received some nice colors– new greyish tar and hopefully soon some orange, red and white traffic lines and the sound of new tar and the absence of potholes is music in your ears!

Hopefully everything just in time for the 44th Grahamstown National Arts Festival which is usually full of color and music!

Makana Brick is the sponsor of the renovated structure of the bus stop in Beaufort street.

Caption Tiaan van Schalkwyk; Shirley Retief; Joanet Myburgh; Victor Levings; Daniel Retief; Cara Meyer

Right Front: Riaan Labuschagne; Lane van Vuuren